The Salmon Arm Silverbacks and team president Troy Mick have mutually agreed to part ways. Mick, a Vernon native, joined the club in 2012-13 as head coach. He signed a five-year extension with the team in May 2016. (Black Press file photo)

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks Hockey Club board of directors and team president Troy Mick have agreed mutually to part ways effective immediately.

The Vernon native arrived in 2012-13 as head coach and, later, became the team’s president. He had signed a five-year contract extension in May 2016.

“I have truly enjoyed my times in Salmon Arm and I have met so many great people,” said Mick, 49, in a release on the team’s website. “I would like to thank the board of directors, staff, players, parents, volunteers, fans and all of the corporate sponsors for allowing me to be a part of this amazing community.

“It has been an honor to wear the Silverbacks logo with pride and I wish nothing but success to the franchise in the future. I will be a Silverbacks alumni forever and will miss the Shaw Centre.”

Under Mick, the Silverbacks made the playoffs in four of the six seasons, the best finish being third in the Interior Division in 2015-16, with a record of 29-20-5-4.

Salmon Arm was swept by the Vernon Vipers in the first round of the 2018 post-season.

”On behalf of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and ownership group we would like to thank Troy for his dedication and passion to the organization,” said the club. “His involvement in the community has been a great asset to the team’s success. We wish him all the best in future endeavours.”

Previous story
Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup
Next story
FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Just Posted

Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use

Over 60 or have mobility chalenges? You can now travel on Northern Connections.

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

School District No. 74 trustees vote to close Lytton Elementary School

Approval of bylaw means Kumsheen Secondary will become K–12 facility.

Walhaschindig to feature cenotaph unveiling

New memorial will commemorate the Walhachin men who served in World War I.

Ash-Creek TV Society leaves TV behind to concentrate on radio

The society hopes to be able to play a bigger role in the event of future emergencies.

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

UNBC doctor wins international prize for vitamin D research

Dr. Jacqueline Pettersen won for her medical research into the effects of vitamin D on visual memory

Price of wood fibre for B.C. pulp mills at a six-year high

Lack of residual chips from sawmills a cause of concern for local mills

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Most Read