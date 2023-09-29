Spencer Martin mans the crease prior to the puck drop of game three of the Abbotsford Canucks playoff series against the Calgary Wranglers earlier this year. Martin was picked up on waivers by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (Sept. 29). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Spencer Martin mans the crease prior to the puck drop of game three of the Abbotsford Canucks playoff series against the Calgary Wranglers earlier this year. Martin was picked up on waivers by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (Sept. 29). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Spencer Martin a former Canuck, claimed by Columbus Blue Jackets

Martin was waived by the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday

Spencer Martin’s days between the pipes for both the Vancouver and Abbotsford Canucks are officially over.

The 28-year-old goaltender was waived by Vancouver on Thursday (Sept. 28) and acquired off the waiver wires by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (Sept. 29).

Martin was dealt to the Canucks organization in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 31, 2021. He played 26 games with Abbotsford in 2021-22, posting a 19-4-2, a goals against average of 2.43 and a save percentage of .914.

He also played six games in Vancouver that season, collecting three wins and had a GAA of 1.74 and a save percentage of .950.

Following his excellent play in Abbotsford and Vancouver in 21-22, Martin earned the back-up role in Vancouver for 2022-23. He was also signed to a two-year, one-way contract worth $1.525 million on April 8, 2022.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks sign Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

However his numbers dipped and due to the injury of starting goalie Thatcher Demko he played much more than originally expected.

In Vancouver he played 29 games in 22-23, posting a record of 11-15-1, had a GAA of 3.99 and a save percentage of .871. He returned to Abbotsford and played much of the second half of the season, as well as four games in the playoffs. His numbers in Abbotsford last year included a record of 7-7-2, GAA of 2.43 and save percentage of .916.

Martin leaves Abbotsford as first in franchise history in GAA (2.43) and save percentage (.915). He also ranks second in wins (26), games (41) and shutouts (four).

His departure likely means more time in goal for developing prospect Arturs Silovs. Vancouver is likely to begin the season with Demko and newly-acquired Casey DeSmith as the team’s duo in goal. The Canucks also have Nikita Tolopilo and Zach Sawchenko under contract.

