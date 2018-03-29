Steve Nash has been selected into the Naismith Hall of Fame File photo.

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

Victoria’s Steve Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports.

Speculation is unofficial but widely reported online.

Nash is a first-time hall-of-fame finalist. Grant Hill and Jason Kidd have been noted as the two joining Nash in the Springfield, MA.

NBA.com said the class of 2018 will officially be announced on Saturday (March 31) in San Antonio prior to the NCAA Men’s Final Four. A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball, September 6-8, 2018.

Born in South Africa and raised in Saanich, Nash attended Arbutus middle school, Mount Douglas secondary and Saint Michaels University School. He won the provincial basketball championship with SMUS in 1992 and went on to play for Santa Clara in the NCAA from 1992 to 1996, where he was twice-named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year twice (1995 and 1996).

From NBA.com: Nash played in the NBA for 19 years, earning MVP honors twice (2005, 2006). An eight-time NBA All-Star (2002-2003, 2005-2008, 2010, 2012), Nash is also a three-time All-NBA First Team member (2005-2007). After leading the NBA in Assists Per Game for five seasons (2005-2007, 2010, 2011), he is ranked third in all-time assists. Nash holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904) and had four seasons in which he compiled a shooting percentage at or above 50 per cent for field goals, 40 per cent for three-pointers, and 90 per cent for free throws during the entire NBA regular season, the most of any player in the history of the league.

Previous story
Former Expos and Mets great Rusty Staub dead at 73
Next story
Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read