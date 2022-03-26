(Photo - Brittany Webster)

(Photo - Brittany Webster)

Syilx wins both championships at Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament in Kelowna

The boys and the girls teams went a combined 11-0

It was a historic afternoon at Kelowna Secondary School on Friday (March 25) as both the boys and girls U17 Syilx basketball teams won gold at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament.

The boys team won the championship by beating the Prince Rupert Strikers 69-63. Throughout the tournament, Syilx dominated the field, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 427-297.

For the girls team, they beat the Tseshaht Pride in the finals 66-50. The finals was a rematch of the first semi-final in which Syilx also beat the Pride to reach the championship game. The girls went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 420-259.

65 teams and nearly 900 athletes over four divisions took part in the week-long tournament. It was Kelowna’s first time hosting the tournament since 2017.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
All Native Basketball TournamentKelowna

