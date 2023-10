Toronto bows out of playoffs with two straight losses

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, left, takes the ball from pitcher Jose Berrios during a pitching change in the fourth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs in two games after losing 2-0 to the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the American League wild-card series.

The Canadian Press

