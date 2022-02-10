Cammi Granato poses with her new book, “I Can Play Too,” Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Seattle. For years, Hockey Hall of Famer Granato was asked to write a book about her experience in becoming one of the finest women’s hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with a specific audience in mind: kids. And while her book is based around hockey and her personal experiences, Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Cammi Granato poses with her new book, “I Can Play Too,” Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Seattle. For years, Hockey Hall of Famer Granato was asked to write a book about her experience in becoming one of the finest women’s hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with a specific audience in mind: kids. And while her book is based around hockey and her personal experiences, Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM

U.S. hockey legend latest executive added as team continues massive off-ice makeover

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their front office, naming Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager.

Granato, 50, comes to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she served as a pro scout since 2019.

The native of Downers Grove, Ill. was the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the ‘98 Nagano Olympics. She also won silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

In 2010, Granato and Canadian Angela James became the first women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Granato joins a Canucks front office that has been entirely revamped since former general manager Jim Benning and several other staff were fired in early December.

Jim Rutherford was named president of hockey operations soon after. He has hired former Penguins assistant general manger Patrik Allvin as GM and former scout Derek Clancey and former player agent Emilie Castonguay as assistant GMs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks hire first female assistant GM in their history

RELATED: New president Jim Rutherford embracing challenge of revamping Vancouver Canucks

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Canada wins 2 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing
Next story
NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Just Posted

Ms M. Marlow and Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips (l) with some of the Desert Sands Community School Grade 2/3 students. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Desert Sands students create cards for a great cause

(from l) Interior Savings Credit Union’s Ashcroft Branch Manager Karma Kubbernus with Executive Director Trish Schachtel and Family Support Worker Sherry Anderson of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
E. Fry Society starting new ‘Connect Through Cooking’ program

Gold Country Communities Society is launching a new program designed to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses, artists, artisans, and more. (Photo credit: Hunnies Mercantile)
New ‘shop local’ initiative shows what the region has to offer

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle to relocate their shotgun range (pictured) to a new site. (Photo credit: South Cariboo Sportsmen Association)
Sportsmen Association holding third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle