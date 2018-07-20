VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”
Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.
Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s floods.
Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.
The colourful crosswalk on Railway Avenue is a sign of welcome and inclusion.
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents
“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”
Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman
Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey
A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.
Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials