U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

The White Rock Renegades ’04 went undefeated to secure a national championship Sunday.

The girls have been putting up lopsided victories throughout the U16 tournament – which was held in Calgary from Aug. 14-18 – and Sunday’s final game against Mississauga North Tigers was no exception.

Heading into the match with seven wins and no loses, the Renegades came up swinging in the first inning, delivering two runs.

RELATED: Renegades ‘04 win provincial title

After a scoreless second inning, the ‘Gades put the Tigers further in debt, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Tigers battled throughout the ends, but were only able to bring one runner to the plate by the seventh inning, leading to a 5-1 victory for White Rock.

Prior to Sunday’s final, the ’04 White Rock squad beat 2k4 Revolution (13-4); Calgary Adrenaline (14-0); Fraser Valley Fusion 03 (2-1); PEI Stars (10-0); Fraser Valley Fusion 04 (8-1); and Quebec Rebelles (2-1).

