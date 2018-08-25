Cristian Techera scored one of the goals for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as they beat the host San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 in MLS action Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS file/Darryl Dyck

Whitecaps rally to rattle Earthquakes 3-2

Vancouver comes back from 2-0 deficit for MLS win in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.

Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.

Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

