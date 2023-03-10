WHL Logo

WHL Logo

WHL fines Moose Jaw Warriors, suspends GM and head coach for off-ice incident

4 players were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for unspecified off-ice conduct

The Moose Jaw Warriors organization has been punished by the Western Hockey League following an off-ice incident involving four of its players.

General manager Jason Ripplinger and head coach Mark O’Leary have been suspended for five regular-season games, effective immediately. The team was also fined $25,000.

A WHL statement issued Friday said that Ripplinger and O’Leary are being disciplined for failing to provide “a safe and positive environment for players, in particular while travelling.”

Defenceman Marek Howell, forward Lynden Lakovic, defenceman Max Wanner, and goalie Connor Ungar were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for an unspecified incident that occurred on a road trip to Edmonton. The WHL said Friday those suspensions will continue for the remainder of the regular season.

The WHL said the conduct of the players was not found to be criminal by Edmonton police. But after a third-party investigation into the incident, the league determined that the players were in violation of team and league rules, including their conduct policies.

The four players must to complete further personal conduct and respect training to be reinstated to the league.

RELATED: Nephew of former NHLer from West Kelowna suspended from WHL indefinitely

junior hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Good reasons to be stuck on Cactus League baseball

Just Posted

Cache Creek will be receiving $958,000 from the province for infrastructure projects, such as work on the water system, as part of a one-time $1 billion grant to all 188 of B.C.’s local governments and regional districts. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Local governments share $1 billion in infrastructure funding

Weighing five pounds, nine ounces, a baby boy was born in a minivan Feb. 28, en route to the hospital in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo woman delivers baby in minivan en route to hospital

Juno Award-winner George Leach will be performing at the opening night of the ‘7 Celebrations’ weekend in Cache Creek, March 24-26. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Weekend full of music at ‘7 Celebrations’ event in Cache Creek

Barnes Lake near Ashcroft, Jan. 2016. Photo credit: Journal archives
Interior Health, Avalanche Canada warning of high avalanche risk in B.C. Interior

Pop-up banner image