Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Quensel competitive basketball season unfolds

The Broncos played in Cache Creek, Williams Lake last week, Kamloops May 5 and 6

The Williams Lake Basketball Association’s U14 and U16 competitive travel teams played away Thursday, April 27 and at home on Friday, April 28.

They were the teams’ first games of the season.

Thursday’s games were played at the Cache Creek Community Hall.

In game one, U14 Lake City Broncos versus U15/16 Cache Creek Cats, the Broncos fell behind early in the first half, but were able to play even basketball.

“There was a strong performance from Ethan Bluda, who led the team in rebounding and played excellent defense against the older opponents,” said coach Travis Nystoruk.

Ethan was noticeable on both ends of the court and had an excellent game.

For game two, U16 Lake City Broncos versus U17 Cache Creek Cats, the Broncos fell behind early, trailing 19-6 early on in the first quarter. Coach Willie Hardeman made some adjustments at half-time and the Broncos started to pull away.

A surge in the second half was led by Tyresse Aldridge and Ahmed Omer who were making a difference on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. The fourth quarter was topped off with some great shooting from Broncos player Jas Bagga.

Final Score was 67-52 for the U16 Broncos.

On Friday the games were held at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus.

In game three, the U16 Lake City Broncos played the U17 Cache Creek Cats, taking advantage of the home court early and never looked back.

Nystoruk said the team played a fast-paced style, led by point guard Moon Kinugasa, that proved to be the difference early.

“All members of the Broncos played plenty of minutes and they took care of the Cache Creek Cats by double digits.”

For game four the U14 Lake City Broncos played the U15/16 Cache Creek Cats.

Nick Hordiuk came out strong for the Broncos in the first quarter with six quick points in the post and was a noticeable vocal leader on the defensive end of the court.

The Cats, were able to take advantage of some early three-point shots to take a double digit lead into half time.

“The Broncos tried to take advantage of the Cache Creek Cats short bench with some fast-paced play and full court press in the second half,” Nystoruk said. “Hayder Braithwaite and Tristan Gullickson led a fourth quarter comeback each with multiple steals and points, but the U14 Broncos couldn’t make up the gap eventually losing by seven points.”

The U16 Broncos, coached by Willie Hardeman, consists of 12 players from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House ages 15-16, where the U14 Broncos are an all Williams lake player team.

Nystoruk said the games would not have been possible without the quick organizing by Max Beckett, the coach of the Cache Creek Cats, who was able to put the pieces in place on very short notice.

“A huge thank you to Curt Levens and the staff at LCSS for preparing the venue on such short notice and allowing us to host our first home games at the LCSS gym. Thanks also to Jen Anderson and Ron Bisaro, for stepping up on short notice to ref both home games.”

The U14 Broncos are playing in Kamloops at a Tournament at TRU May 5 and 6.

They will be joined by the U17/18 Broncos which is made up from players from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Quesnel.

The U16 Broncos will be back in action at the end of May where they will be attending the BC Spring Shoot Out tournament, which is held at the Langley Event Centre and surrounding schools.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. High School BasketballCache CreekQuesnelWilliams Lake

Broncos player Mion Kinugasa goes for a basket in the first quarter of a game against the Cache Creek Cats. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)