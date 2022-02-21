Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

78-year-old Roy Kozuki still works as a ref on the weekends

At 78, Roy Kozuki can still be found most weekends in the winter zipping around the ice as a referee for Williams Lake Minor Hockey.

Known for his big smile and sunny disposition, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now. He also played hockey in his earlier years and coached. He says he enjoys reffing as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape.

This winter a U18 visiting team from Terrace was so impressed with Kozuki’s efforts, they awarded him ‘Most Valuable Player’

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Canada’s flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)
‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres that will see temporary service reductions restored. (File photo)
IH to resume most regular services, following temporary cutbacks

Laurence Doyle, left, cradles his newly born son Liam in his arms beside his eldest son Landon Doyle and his wife Joy. Liam was born at 100 Mile District General Hospital in a “fast and furious” birth earlier this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Baby Liam enters world in ‘fast, furious’ birth

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada shows population change in area communities.
Census numbers show growth in Ashcroft, Kamloops, Logan Lake