Youth participate in Cache Creek pitching, batting clinics

Rya Minnabarriett, of Cache Creek, participated in a pitching clinic hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
A batting and pitching clinic was hosted by the Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend.

Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, 100 Mile, Kamloops and Spences Bridge.

The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets.


