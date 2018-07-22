ZONE 8: Williams Lake’s Gabby Knox is a 2nd-generation BC Games competitor

Both parents competed in softball, but Knox is making waves in the pool

The BC Summer Games have become a tradition for Williams Lake’s Knox family.

Gabby Knox’s parents — mom Carrie and dad Jeff — both competed at the Games in softball in the early 1990s, and now at the age of 12, Gabby is representing Cariboo-North East (Zone 8) in swimming.

“When my dad first saw that I made the team, he said I was continuing the legacy of going to the Summer Games,” Knox said on Sunday morning as she prepared for her last two events at the Summer Games, the medley and freestyle relays.

Knox’s parents put her into baseball at a young age, but it didn’t stick.

“I played baseball when I was six or seven,” she recalled. “My mom was the coach. My sister also played. But that was the only time I played.”

Her older sister, Isabelle, was also in swimming lessons and signed up for the Williams Lake Blue Fins swim club. Gabby joined her about a year later. Isabelle competed at a high level as well, going as far as the AA provincial championships. In addition to the BC Summer Games, Knox has also competed at three provincial swimming championships, and holds several club records.

Beyond the pool, Knox is a star in soccer and track and field, although she says swimming is her favourite sport. In track she has been the top aggregate athlete in her school district three years in a row, and has broken two records in the 100m dash. She’s hoping to one day garner a track and field scholarship to an American university.

The 2018 BC Games have been a terrific experience for Knox, who isn’t alone in representing the family in Cowichan as her mom is at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre as a volunteer timer.

“It’s been really fun being here, and I’m really proud of my team,” Gabby said.

Don’t be surprised to see Knox back at another Summer Games. As young as she is, she will still be eligible to compete again, and as a multi-sport athlete, there are lots of opportunities.

“I can try and go for track next time,” she said.

