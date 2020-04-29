The Desert Hills Ranch grows food sold in many Western Canadian grocery stores. The massive two-farm facility holds many events, and remained open for business — with some restrictions — during the COVID 19 crisis. Here, the facility cheers on a local hockey team. (Black Press Media files)

Ashcroft: Abundant crops are grown and sold here

Desert Hills Ranch’s farmers have learned how to harness the heat for growing food

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek area has many attractions and activities, but one of the most popular is a visit to the Desert Hills Ranch.

Desert Hills Ranch has facilities in both Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

Sold on the farm and at grocery stores throughout Western Canada, Desert Hills grows melons, peppers, onions, tomatoes, pumpkins and must more.

During normal operations, the ranch features animals for children to experience, such as climbing goats and Clydesdale horses. It also hosts numerous events.

Although its Cache Creek facility was closed during the COVID-19 crisis, the farm remained open for business in Ashcroft, with some restrictions. Check this website when planning your future trip to the farm.

