The Thompson River cuts through the legendary Black Canyon near Ashcroft, B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ashcroft: Adrenaline junkies will love making a splash doing this

Whitewater rafting through the towering Black Canyon is thrilling

If you want to go ahead and make a splash while in Ashcroft, whitewater rafting is a sure way to get your heart pumping.

At least two rafting companies offer excursions down the Thompson River at Ashcroft, including Kumsheen Rafting and Hyak Rafting.

The area is famous for wildife and desert scenery, and rafters will often see osprey, eagles and all sorts of other birds, well as big horn sheep, deer and even the occasional bear.

Rafters will float through the immense Black Canyon, a towering cliff with steep black walls, where the Thompson bends itself in an extreme curve with surging, powerful white water.

Those who make their way to Lytton, B.C., (known as Canada’s rafting capital), will thunder through dozens of rapids with names like “Green Monster” or “Witch’s Cauldron” and the like.

Kumsheen Rafting operates a rafting resort, complete with pool, lodge, hot tub, restaurant, campsites, RV sites, cabin-tents and tee pees.

Many resorts and adventure companies have curtailed operations during the COVID-19 crisis. Be sure to check their websites for current conditions.

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

