B.C. raises freshwater fishing fees, with funds supporting angling and conservation

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in British Columbia this year.

The provincial government announced that angling fees were going up for the first time since 2003. Anglers will see an increase of 9.9 per cent in the 2023/24 season with an additional four per cent in 2024/25. This means a basic adult anglers license will increase to $39.56 per year in 2023, then go up to $41.15 in 2024.

All revenue collected for freshwater angling fees goes to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help support the management of fisheries, habitats and angler opportunities in B.C.

The increase in fees is expected to provide additional funding to the two organizations in their efforts to deliver conservation services to residents of the province. The Provincial Angling Advisory team approved the increase.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. delivers the provincial stocking program and stocks more than 5.4 million fish into 641 lakes annually. The non-profit organization works in partnership with government, industry and anglers to improve fishing in the province through the enhancement and conservation of B.C.’s freshwater fish resources.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation is a non-profit charity that invests in B.C.’s fish and wildlife and the habitats in which they live. A large network of recipients benefit from their funding to undertake conservation projects and plus an education program designed to inspire learning and connecting with B.C.’s biodiversity.

How do I get my B.C. Freshwater Fishing License?

Licences can be purchased either online from Freshwater Fishing E-Licensing or in person from Licence Vendors.

Freshwater fishing licences range from single-day options to annual licences that valid from April 1 through March 31.

To learn more about freshwater fishing licenses and requirements in British Columbia, click here.

