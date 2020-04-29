Barriere: This fall fair features huge rodeo action

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo is a showcase event for Barriere

Visitors at the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo in Barriere, B.C. (Black Press Media files)

The North Thompson Fall Fair is an annual event that takes place on the Labour Day weekend, and, according to the fair’s Facebook page, it’s slated to occur this year.

The event also features the BCRA Rodeo Finals.

The event occurs at North Thompson Agriplex, which includes a full outdoor rodeo arena and arena, chuck wagon race track, various barns, banquet halls, indoor picnic area, camping areas and more.

Planning to visit this year’s rodeo? Be sure to check the Rodeo BC website and the Fall Fair website for information about restrictions and cancellations.

