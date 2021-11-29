OW cover

Enjoy the great outdoors this winter with Outdoors West!

Magazine shares the how-to and where-to of exploring Western Canada’s natural spaces

If you love exploring the outdoors during a beautiful West Coast winter, you’ll definitely want to pick up the latest edition of Outdoors West magazine!

From hunting and ice fishing to snowshoeing and hiking, this new must-read guide from Black Press Media and WestCoastTraveller.com will inspire plenty of winter pursuits.

Following the inaugural issue of Outdoors West magazine showcasing the best of BC’s spring and summer activities, the winter issue is available at shops and outfitters across the region or read it online.

Celebrating Western Canada’s great outdoors and the many pursuits to be enjoyed there, Outdoors West offers a wealth of resources packaged in an engaging, easy-to-read format designed for everyone from the novice explorer to the experienced outdoor enthusiast.

Fall cover

What will you find inside? Here’s just a sampling …

  • Connect with local hunting and fisheries offices in the regions you’re visiting with our easy-to-use map and reference guide.
  • What to know before you go: Hunting licences, regulations, gear, safety and more.
  • Learn why some are embracing hunting for the first time.
  • Discover what’s happening on the conservation front, and what you can do to help.
  • Create a plan for a memorable RV winter getaway.

  • Read about two new trails that are delighting birders.
  • Understand avalanche risks before heading out to the backcountry.
  • Learn about the “must-haves & nice-to-haves” for ice fishing.
  • Prepare for your trip with 3 tips for safe winter driving.
  • Discover 5 places to fish and camp this winter … and so much more!

Getting ready for fall

While readers are busy enjoying their winter adventures, the team at Outdoors West is already preparing for the spring issue, with stories looking at the spring and summer fishing season, boating, hiking, ATVing and a whole lot more.

For advertising information, email Annemarie Rindt at arindt@blackpress.ca For editorial information, email jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca

Click here to read the current issue of Outdoors West. Click here to read the summer 2021 issue of Outdoors West.

