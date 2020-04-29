Historic Hat Creek Ranch is a 320-acre properties with some original buildings constructed during the Cariboo gold rush.

Historic Hat Creek Ranch: A step back to a golden era

This historic ranch began during the Cariboo gold rush

Historic Hat Creek Ranch is a popular destination for people travelling in the Ashcroft area.

Located at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99, the 320-acre ranch features buildings as old as the original Cariboo wagon, built in the 1860s for the Cariboo gold rush.

The facility is generally open from May to October, with cabin rentals, RV sites and even an opportunity to sleep in a covered wagon.

The ranch’s restaurant and gift shop are generally open in July and August, although although when planning future trips, visitors should check this website to see the latest information about the ranch’s operations.

