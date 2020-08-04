Make your RV adventure this Ezy!

Rent an RV and adventure away.

Whether it’s the family-favourite campground, a secret vineyard retreat, or a perfect spot nestled along the beach, an RV rental is a great way for travellers to make the most of their road trip adventures.

“RVing really is the best way to travel safely this summer – you have full amenities at your disposal, you can pick an RV with a heated shower, a toilet, a full kitchen, and the ability for you and your family to enjoy a vacation, and in isolation if needed,” says Michael McNaught, founder at RVezy.

RVezy is North America’s largest RV rental site for the RV enthusiasts and for those just trying to adventure a little differently. From coast to coast, travellers can easily rent out RVs, motorhomes and travel trailers, airstreams and more.

Owners Mike McNaught and Will Thompson founded RVezy in 2016 after realizing their own private RV rentals were leading to a significant amount of extra income. The two took the idea to Dragon’s Den with nearly 200 RVs on the website. Fast forward to 2020, RVezy now offers more than 5,000 RVs available for rental across Canada, McNaught says.

Customer convenience and accessibility are at the core of RVezy.

Travellers can easily browse RVs owners have listed for rent, searching where they want to pick up the RV. Various filters help you select the exact type of RV you’re looking for, McNaught says. “You can even look for pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible, family-friendly RVs. Maybe you’re a newer RVer and you just know that you need an RV that fits six people. You can use that as a filter as well,” he says.

The site also offers RVers insurance up to $2 million. “You’re completely covered under our product as soon as you receive the keys from the owner.” RVezy also offers its 24-hour roadside assistance program.

Want the RV experience without the towing? From campgrounds to remote gems, travellers can even have owners tow the RV to their destination of choice. Delivery times depend on the RV owner, but more than half of trailer owners will offer to deliver the trailer to a campsite or location, McNaught says.

Currently, RVezy has partnered with Black Press Media’s West Coast Traveller to provide one lucky winner with an RV rental for a five-day road trip. Winners can win up to $1,500 in rental fees paid for your road trip in BC or Alberta, and a $100 gas card.

Start planning your road trip adventure today with RVezy today at rvezy.com

Submitted by RVezy

