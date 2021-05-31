(Metro Creative photo)

Youth summer fishing challenge: Go fishing, take a photo, then enter to win!

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC’s contest returns this summer

  • May. 31, 2021 12:30 p.m.
  • Travel

Young British Columbia fishing enthusiasts are encouraged to keep a summer fishing journal for a chance to win some great prizes from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

Youth 15 and younger can enter by sharing their fishing moments this summer, with the first 1,000 who record at least five fishing trips eligible to win a fishing tackle kit.

Youth who catch a fish on each of five different fishing trips can also enter to win a Blue Fox Fishing rod and reel from Luhr Jensen. The rod and reel prize will be awarded to each of the first 200 eligible submissions.

“We had enthusiastic participation across the province last year with youth from Terrace to Fort St. John, Campbell River to Creston and everywhere in between,” says Jessica Yarwood, Freshwater Fisheries Society’s outreach coordinator.

“We’re seeing indications that interest in the sport will continue to grow this year as more families discover it as a way to spend time together outdoors. It’s perfect for multigenerational families and what could be better than a BC lake in the summertime?”

Photo: Keith Thorpe

Photo: Keith Thorpe

In 2020, licence sales to B.C. residents increased 17 per cent compared to 2019, with the biggest increase seen amongst 16 to 24 year olds (67 per cent), and 25 to 34 year olds (29 per cent). The youngest challenge participants were three years old and the average age of the participants was 8.5 years old.

To enter, fill out the fishing journal or the online journal by recording each fishing trip and taking a photo during that trip. Photos can be of the lake or river scenery, people fishing, or that day’s catch. Photos can be of multiple trips to the same location or to different locations. Entrants are also required to correctly answer a skill testing question.

Find more information and the forms to fill out online at gofishbc.com/Blog/Fishing-Tips/Summer-Fishing-Challenge.aspx

Entries must be submitted between May 21 and Aug. 3, 2021.

The society also offers free, online presentations for people interested in learning more about the sport. Register at gofishbc.com/How-to-Fish.aspx#fishing-programs.

