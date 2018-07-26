Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Vancouver-raised funnyman Seth Rogen will soon be tagging along on SkyTrain routes, as he becomes the new voice for TransLink.

In a video post on Twitter Thursday morning, the actor said he grew up taking public transit his whole life and continues to use it when visiting the city.

“An opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” Rogen said, followed by his iconic laugh.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

In May, TransLink unveiled that Morgan Freeman would voice announcements at stops along SkyTrain routes, but that was quickly cancelled after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against the actor.

Rogen was quick to offer his services at that time.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

Rogen volunteered his time to record announcements on train etiquette and TransLink paid for the studio space and editing services.

Commuters will hear Rogen’s voice as early as next week.

