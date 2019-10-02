Alberta firefighter’s misdial ends in pizza party for Texas first responders

A mix-up in a pizza order from a northern Alberta fire hall resulted in a tasty treat this week for some firefighters and police in San Antonio, Tex.

The crew at the Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service decided to buy dinner for first responders who attended a talk Monday at its fire hall about post-traumatic stress disorder.

Firefighter Jordan Lampertz says he quickly Googled what he thought was the phone number for a Slave Lake restaurant called Alimo’s Pizzaria and ordered 18 large pies, but was puzzled when a San Antonio number later showed up in his call display.

Lampertz says a light bulb went on when he did another Google search and realized he had actually reached Alamo Pizza and Wings in San Antonio, which he then called to explain the situation.

Lampertz went ahead and authorized payment for the order and asked that they be delivered to first responders in the southern Texas city so it would not go to waste.

The San Antonio Fire Department later posted a comment on the Lesser Slave fire service Facebook page, saying next time any of the Alberta firefighters are in their city, Alamo Pizza is on them.

Lampertz said he’s sure the San Antonio pizza shop “had a good laugh” at his expense.

Alamo owner Fred Nunez and his step-daughter delivered the pizzas to two local fire stations and a police station.

“They were surprised, because they were also like ‘From where?’ ” said Nunez.

Lesser Slave fire Chief Alex Pavcek said they were able to help out some friends down south, and he did not rule out a meeting between the crews in the future.

“It’s funny that a little mistake could turn into friendships.” (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press

