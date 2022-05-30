BC Ferries hopes to introduce B.C. wine, craft beer, ciders and other alcoholic beverages to the menu in Coastal Cafes on vessels sailing on its major routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries hopes to introduce B.C. wine, craft beer, ciders and other alcoholic beverages to the menu in Coastal Cafes on vessels sailing on its major routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Alcohol could be coming to cafes on major BC Ferries routes by end of year

Corporation hopes to add service by summer’s end; has received approval in principle

BC Ferries plans to introduce alcoholic beverages on key routes, but not during the peak of the holiday season.

Without giving details except to say the additions would be introduced by the end of summer, the corporation announced it would introduce B.C. wine, craft beer, ciders and other alcoholic beverages to the menu in Coastal Cafes on vessels servicing the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.

In a release, BC Ferries noted it has received approval in principle for these licences from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, but the application is subject to review.

RELATED: Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

The move comes after what BC Ferries describes as a “successful introduction of wine and beer service in the Pacific Buffet between October 2019 and March 2020 with no issues.”

However, the Pacific Buffet has been closed on vessels equipped with that dining room since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcoholic beverages would be served in limited quantities – maximum two drinks per customer – and would only be available to patrons who purchase food items.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Alcohol Serversbc ferryTransportation

Previous story
Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Just Posted

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

(from l) Desert Daze Festival volunteers Ilanna Fortin, Wanda Dickenson, and Arnie Oram were part of a painting party working on the beer garden area of the Improvement District building in October 2021. (Photo credit: Desert Daze Festival)
Desert Daze volunteers hard at work organzing this year’s festival

A dumped load of commercial garbage within the TNRD containing an excessive amount of corrugated cardboard, which can easily be recycled at any TNRD Eco-Depot. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD implements new bylaw making recycling cardboard mandatory