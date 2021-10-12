Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

