Avril Lavigne performs during the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada’s Walk of FameTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year

Avril Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and says the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with hits such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” will be one of the notable Canadians it honours.

Prolific Cree/Metis actress Tantoo Cardinal will also get a star on the Walk of Fame in downtown Toronto in recognition of a career that has spanned five decades and will see her star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

So too will philanthropist and broadcast industry fixture Gary Slaight, as well as Michael Budman and Don Green, the co-founders of the outdoor lifestyle brand Roots.

Canada’s Walk of Fame will celebrate its anniversary with a special event set for Dec. 2, which will air on CTV at a later date.

The organization previously announced NHL star Connor McDavid and TV commentator Rick Mercer would be inducted this year.

It says it will announce more inductees in the coming months.

READ ALSO: Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada’s Walk of Fame

READ ALSO: Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Movies and TVPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meet the little stinker sucking the life out of B.C. Interior farms and gardens

Just Posted

Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)
Size matters: Ashcroft ranch giving away 50,000 pounds of wrong-size fruit

The Hamilton Hill wildfire just outside Merritt was discovered on Monday night, Aug. 14. (Tera Thompson-Pemberton/Facebook)
UPDATE: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt under control

BC Highway Patrol Williams Lake is investigating a fatal collision Aug. 9 on Highway 20. (File image)
RCMP investigating Highway 20 collision that claimed life of Williams Lake woman

Tilly, the very lucky, very injured kitten was discovered in Quesnel by kind residents who got her to the SPCA for significant medical attention. (Photo by SPCA)
Alone, severely hurt kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Quesnel