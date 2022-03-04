White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)

White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)

B.C. Mounties rescue ‘very tired’ beaver along ocean shoreline

Two-year-old beaver taken to Langley’s Critter Care for rehabilitation

White Rock RCMP sank their teeth into a quintessentially Canadian case Thursday morning – a shoreline rescue, with officers coming to the aid of a “very tired beaver.”

After receiving a report of a beaver in distress – on World Wildlife Day, no less – two Mounties found the critter on East Beach, where waves were rolling it into the rocks. The adolescent beaver was captured and transported by the officers to Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley (481 216 St.), where it was being treated for salt-water poisoning after ingesting too much sea water.

According to a representative from Critter Care, the beaver is at risk of having suffered kidney and liver damage from the salt water, and was receiving fluids in the facility’s ICU. The animal is expected to be OK, and will be released back into the wild at a later date.

The beaver, estimated to be about two years old, was likely kicked out of his family group and seeking new territory, according to Critter Care.

Though the beaver will eventually be released back into the wild, the challenge will be in finding it a location that is suitable for beavers, but not currently occupied by them, as beavers are very territorial.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsPolicewhite rock

Previous story
Canadians embrace travel as COVID measures relax

Just Posted

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada indicates that Clinton’s population dropped by 73 since the last Census in 2016; a figure Clinton’s mayor disagrees with.
Clinton mayor questions Census figures that show population drop

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
All Clinton residences and businesses will have to install water backflow devices