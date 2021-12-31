From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

B.C.’s top baby names of 2021 revealed

Olivia and Liam are the most popular baby names once again

Olivia has once again taken top spot for most popular name for babies born in B.C.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. That’s compared to 42,413 born in 2020.

Of those babies, Olivia was the most popular name, according to preliminary results shared by the B.C. Vital Statistics Agency.

While the exact numbers for 2021 have yet to be released, there were 239 Olivias born in 2020.

This year, Liam took second place – again – followed by Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte.

Curious how common your name is? B.C. has been tracking baby name trends since 1920, with the data readily available online. To compare naming trends and view 100 years’ worth of data, visit the B.C. government website.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 Year in Review

Previous story
Christmas Day delivery pulled off by Chilliwack River Rafting guides
Next story
Cats, grandmas and twins: Here are 7 B.C. stories that brightened 2021

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft, July 2021. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
Year in Review part three: Summer of wildfires results in hundreds of evacuation orders, alerts

An extreme cold weather warning continues for the Cariboo-Chilcotin, with a snowfall warning set to take effect Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Photo credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)
Mercury dips below -40C in Clinton as extreme cold weather continues

“Ashcroft Scouts Present Check To Ashcroft Cache Creek Arena Fund” (Dec. 23, 1971): “On Saturday, Dec. 12, the 1st Ashcroft Boy Scouts met at Purity Feed building. We then carried out the trees, donated by Mr. Winslow, from a shed and spread them around Mr. Lowe’s truck. The sales began at 10 a.m. Sales were rapid and by 12:30 we had $50 to take in to Mr. Gerhardt at Ted’s Meat Market. In the afternoon selling became frequent and when it was over at 3:30 p.m. the Boy Scouts had taken in $125. The money will now be turned over to the Arena Fund. By Jeff Holitzki.” (left to right back: Henry Koivisto, Kevin Lintott, Jim Lowen, Ken Buis. Bottom left to right: Don Pears, Bob Lowe, Jeff Holitzki, Roland Yarjau (Mark Swanson not included). (Photo credit: Journal archives)
In 1896, an outbreak of typhoid in Kamloops causes concern in Ashcroft

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first