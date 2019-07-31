Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

Everybody’s favourite algebraic tool is currently trending on Twitter.

Although, there is a little bit of confusion over whether the correct mnemonic to memorize the order of operations is the Canadian/New Zealand standard of BEDMAS (brackets, exponents, division/multiplication, addition/subtraction) or the U.S. standard, PEMDAS (parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction).

Other devices such as BODMAS (brackets, order, division/multiplication, addition/subtraction), common in United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh and Australia, and BIDMAS (brackets, indices, division/multiplication, addition/subtraction), also popular in the United Kingdom, have too made an appearance in the clash.

Though all of the mnemonics get the same point across, the Twitterverse is afire with heated arguments on both sides.

The answer is either 16 or 1.

And the internet just can’t seem to decide.

Some people’s feelings are getting hurt.

Most are just confused as to why this is happening.

All in all, it’s the same in the end regardless of which device you use… but the answer is 100 per cent 16.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
16-year-old Fortnite world champ, from Pennsylvania, wins $3M

Just Posted

Cache Creek firefighters welcome new engine

The fire department has taken early delivery of its brand new primary fire engine

Drag race organizer says council’s requests have been met

Second drag race event scheduled at Campbell Hill in late August

Federal government will not list Steelhead under Species at Risk Act

Decision goes against recommendation made last year

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP to run again in upcoming election

Jati Sidhu will once again represent the Liberal Party when voters go to the polls

Local News Briefs: Walk like an Egyptian

A special Egypt-themed event at the Ashcroft HUB, Miracle Treat Day, a mine tour, and more

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Canada’s top court convicts man barred from cross-examining victim by rape shield law

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

Most Read