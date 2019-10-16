Cowichan Valley brothers Daniel and Kenneth Boylan have more luck than most, winning big in lotteries numerous times. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Two brothers from the Cowichan Valley who won B.C.’s largest Scratch & Win top prize ever in 2017 have won again, this time playing Keno.

Daniel and Kenneth Boylan won a combined $36,015 on two separate Keno draws playing the same six numbers.

Daniel purchased his winning ticket for a draw on Oct. 8 in Shawnigan Lake, while younger brother Kenneth purchased his for an Oct. 9 draw in Duncan.

“To play the same numbers on two different draws and win on both of them, it’s amazing,” said Daniel.

“I found out I had won when I was sitting in my truck and just couldn’t believe it.”

The two brothers have been playing lottery together for years, most recently playing Keno, and always with the same six numbers.

In fact, in 2017, the Boylan brothers won one of the top prizes of $2.5 million on the “$250 Million Golden Treasures” Scratch & Win game.

“We still buy lottery tickets,” said Kenneth.

“We haven’t really stopped since (we won the $2.5 million).”

Kenneth says this second big win in three years will go towards taking his kids to Disneyland, while Daniel will be taking a Christmas vacation in Thailand.

Previous story
B.C. Nordic ski area vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national contest

Just Posted

“It’s much more personal, much more vicious. There’s a willingness to go low and be dirty.”

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May reflects on an election campaign like no other she’s known

Historic 19th century Ashcroft church gets very modern addition

St. Alban’s Church, built in 1891, now boasts a solar array that will meet its electricity needs

Ashcroft maintains 5 Blooms–Bronze rating in Communities in Bloom competition

Village receives special recognition for colourful street banners

Nobody does it better: 100 Mile singer Ingrid Mapson wows audience

Ingrid Mapson wows the audience in a concert that takes in film, theatre, jazz standards, and more

Learn more about Cariboo Waggon Road restoration at public meeting

Plus a free movie night, Change Happens workshop, co-ed hockey, and more

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Most Read