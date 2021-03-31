FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in Los Angeles on May 21, 2017. A graphic novel for children from the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series, “The Adventures of Ook and Glu,” is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in Los Angeles on May 21, 2017. A graphic novel for children from the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series, “The Adventures of Ook and Glu,” is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’

Scholastic said it had removed the book from its websites

A graphic novel for children from the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.”

The book under scrutiny is 2010’s “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk” by Dav Pilkey, who has apologized, saying it “contains harmful racial stereotypes” and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.”

The book follows about a pair of friends who travel from 500,001 B.C. to 2222, where they meet a martial arts instructor who teaches them kung fu and they learn principles found in Chinese philosophy.

Scholastic said it had removed the book from its websites, stopped processing orders for it and sought a return of all inventory. “We will take steps to inform schools and libraries who may still have this title in circulation of our decision to withdraw it from publication,” the publisher said in a statement.

Pilkey in a YouTube statement said he planned to donate his advance and all royalties from the book’s sales to groups dedicated to stopping violence against Asians and to promoting diversity in children’s books and publishing.

“I hope that you, my readers, will forgive me, and learn from my mistake that even unintentional and passive stereotypes and racism are harmful to everyone,” he wrote. “I apologize, and I pledge to do better.”

The decision comes amid a wave of high-profile and sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans since the pandemic began.

Earlier this month, the estate of Dr. Seuss said six of his books would no longer be published because they contained depictions of groups that were “hurtful and wrong,” including Asian Americans. The move drew immediate reaction on social media from those who called it another example of “cancel culture.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Just Posted

The site of the EV charging station in Spences Bridge on March 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Joris Ekering)
Electric vehicle charging station removed from Spences Bridge

Move comes after Improvement District and BC Hydro fail to come to agreement about site

A new playground and sports facility will be going in near the new campground (two under-construction sites pictured, foreground) and washroom/shower/concession building (background) on the Ashcroft Reserve. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
AIB gets grant for new playground, sports facility, equipment

Ashcroft Band also happy that left turn lane near Tim Hortons is a priority for Ministry of Highways

Daymon Wayans Jr. inspects the model of ‘Littleton’ in the <em>Twilight Zone</em> episode ‘A Small Town’. (Photo credit: CBS All Access)
Ashcroft enters the Twilight Zone thanks to unique TV show prop

Model of town used in TV show filmed in Ashcroft finds a home in the village

The Village of Ashcroft will be starting a public consultation process about its burning bylaw. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Ashcroft begins process for burning bylaw public consultation

Consultation will feature a mix of online and traditional methods

The fitness room at the Village of Clinton office will remain closed until public health orders regarding fitness centres are relaxed. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Clinton fitness room to remain closed for the foreseeable future

Highlights from the Clinton council meeting on March 24

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Customer Shari O’Neill thinks ICBC sending out rebate cheques for less than $5 is a wasteful decision that will amount to numerous “stale cheques.” (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Most Read