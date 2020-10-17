Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)

B.C. dessert-lovers have spoken, and chocolate chip cookies are the province’s favourite dessert.

The Dessert Advisor released its 2020 list of top desserts in Canada this week, with graphics breaking down dessert preferences by province. The online dessert guide says it collected data by choosing the 300 most common dessert options and using monthly search averages on Google to compare searches between various regions.

READ ALSO: National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

In B.C. classic chocolate chip cookies came in first place, followed by banana bread. Pancakes took third place and ice cream finished fourth, followed by butter tarts, pudding and cheesecake. Chocolate cake came in eighth place while dark chocolate and apple pie took ninth and tenth, respectively.

B.C. varied from the general Canadian population only slightly, putting ice cream ahead of buttertarts and pudding ahead of cheesecake. Mochi and muffins made the top 10 Canada-wide list but weren’t contenders for British Columbians.

READ ALSO: British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.