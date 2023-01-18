SgtZimFromST shows off his Colonel Kernel tattoo on Reddit. This tattoo is replicated by Cineplex for their National Popcorn Day temporary tattoos. (SgtZimFromST/Reddit)

Cineplex Odeon offering free popcorn – and Colonel Kernel tattoos – on Jan. 19

Cineplex’s free temporary tattoo for National Popcorn Day inspired by B.C. man

Movie-lovers who also enjoy big, buttery bags of popcorn can rejoice.

In honour of National Popcorn Day on Thursday (Jan. 19) Scene+ members can visit any Cineplex theatre across the country to claim a free bag of the popular cinema snack, or order through various delivery apps.

“National Popcorn Day is a movie-lover’s holiday and now an annual tradition for Cineplex,” said Sara Moore, executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

True popcorn fandom knows no bounds, evidenced by a popcorn super fan from British Columbia who got an actual replica of the Colonel Kernel tattooed onto his forearm.

His tattoo, which was posted to Reddit, was “too special not to share”, said Moore. The tattoo has also served as inspiration behind the limited-edition temporary tattoos that will be given out on Jan. 19 as an added bonus with the free popcorn.

According to the theatre company, an estimated 30 billion kernels are popped in its Canadian theatres each year. Vancouver is one of the top six most popcorn-loving cities, as well as Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Winnipeg and Montreal.

Measuring it in delicious, runny, buttery goodness, Cineplex portions out about 5.8 tonnes of butter per year.

READ MORE: This Greater Victoria grocery store chain is dropping Air Miles in exchange for Scene+

Though National Popcorn Day began in 2013, historians figure the snack has been around since as early as 4,700 BC. The world’s oldest known popper was designed around 300 AD, with the first popcorn machine making its debut more than 1,500 year later at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893.

It was not until theatres introduced sound in 1927 that movies became a cultural event across North America. With this surge into mainstream life, snacks like popcorn put the pop in “popular.”


sam.duerksen@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies

Previous story
Airlines top list of who to blame for 2022 holiday travel chaos across Canada, survey says

Just Posted

The Osprey Ranch sign, which was swept away by flooding near Spences Bridge in November 2021, takes a well-deserved rest after being found near Gibsons on the Sunhine Coast in January 2023, only a little the worse for wear after its long journey. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ranch sign swept away near Spences Bridge in 2021 floods found after 350 km journey

Sign in Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena. (Photo credit: Josh White)
Get ready for Guns and Hoses charity hockey match this weekend

The Lower Thompson region, which includes Lytton, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, is one of only three regions in the province showing an above average snow pack as of Jan. 1. (Photo credit: Province of BC)
Below average B.C. snow pack gives rise to drought concerns

A work by Mike Walker in the author’s collection shows a mile board sign on the CP line west of Ashcroft, looking east towards town. Mile board signs like this are a mile out from station name signs on the CP network. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Where and what is Benledi? The stories behind CP station names