Better Together BC launches a Kitchen Hack Challenge to support Food Banks BC on April 27, 2020. (Better Together BC/Instagram)

Contest calls on B.C. families to share ‘kitchen hack’ for chance at winning $1,000

Better Together BC launched contest to raise funds with B.C. dairy farmers for Food Banks BC

As British Columbians stay close to home during the ongoing pandemic one organization is hosting a contest that’s calling on families to come together in the kitchen, with proceeds benefiting food banks across the province.

Better Together BC launched a Kitchen Hacks Challenge earlier this week, calling on families to share their go-to hacks for making family meals happen. The winner will received $1,000 cash.

To enter, families must upload a one-minute video explaining their kitchen hack and why it works for them.

“The Kitchen Hacks Challenge was originally planned as a way to help B.C. families share their best tips for making meals together happen amidst the busy day-to-day schedules so many of us face,” said Sydney Massey, the organization’s director of nutrition education.

“Now that families are spending more time together at home, we’ve shifted this challenge to encourage them to reconnect with each other by cooking together and making memories in the kitchen—while also doing our part to support those in the community who need additional help and resources during this time.”

ALSO READ: Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

For each contest entry, BC Dairy Farmers have pledged to donate $100 to local food banks, as well as $1,000 to match the grand prize and a further $500 to match the People’s Choice award winner.

Videos must be submitted by noon on May 22 to be considered.

The panel of judges includes My Kitchen Love blogger Samantha Gutmanis, Project CHEF founder Barb Finley, BC Dairy Association nutrition educator Anna Brisco and Wild Bush Cook’s Art Napoleon.

For more details visit bettertogetherbc.ca/contest.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind
Next story
‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read