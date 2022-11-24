For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller **MANDATORY CREDIT**

CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in three years

Popular cross-country run will wrap up in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits.

Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks.

The holiday train’s first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

CP chief executive officer, Keith Creel says the holiday train, now in its 24th year of celebration, is a reminder to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.

RELATED: Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

RELATED: Holiday train lights up the Shuswap night

Christmasrailway

Previous story
Canada has the fourth most expensive beer cost of World Cup Nations
Next story
Holocaust survivor’s orange cake recipe made into cupcakes at B.C. bakery

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

BC Emergency Health Services are on the front lines of the overdose crisis in the Cariboo region. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse received his Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Victoria Nov. 10 for his leadership over many years which compelled respect for Indigenous law, title and jurisdiction in Canada. (Photo submitted)
Tŝilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UVic

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)
Fifth standoff in eight days in Merritt leads to prolific offender’s arrest