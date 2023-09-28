FILE - Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin, winners of the award for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. Taupin’s memoir, “Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me” releases this week. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin, winners of the award for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. Taupin’s memoir, “Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me” releases this week. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Elton John tops marquee as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony goes live

Inductees include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.

The ceremony will be live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 and streamable afterward. ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” said Rob Mills, an executive vice president for Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat.”

The inductees this year include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael.

The Cleveland-based institution also included The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John’s longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans could vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied with the other professional ballots.

READ ALSO: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

ConcertsMovies and TVPop Music

Previous story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
Next story
Harry Potter’s Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon dead at 82

Just Posted

The Pennask Summit of the Okanagan Connector is expecting two centimetres of snow on Thursday night, Sept. 28. (DriveBC)
Snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector

Rose Archie has been skateboarding for most of her life. (Tristan Henry photo)
Secwépemc woman inspires Indigenous youth across North America through skateboarding

Category 1 campfires will be once again permitted on Thursday, Sept. 28. (File photo)
Campfire ban to be lifted across Kamloops Fire Centre

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake