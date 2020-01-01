Kelsey and Brian McCune welcomed their baby girl 6:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, at Kelowna General Hospital. (Interior Health)

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

The first baby born under the Interior Health Authority in 2020 arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is 5 pounds 3 ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at 12:01 a.m. in New Westminster at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Read more: Here’s what to do in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019
Next story
B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Just Posted

First responders charity hockey game promises great night of fun

Event celebrates ties between first responders and communities, will raise funds for a great cause

Year in Review part 4: New Honour Ranch near Ashcroft will save lives

Plus more mosaics, a proposed bridge for Cache Creek, and frustration at Interior Health meeting

Give your real Christmas tree a second life as a bird habitat

Don’t send your tree to the landfill; leave it in your backyard for our feathered friends

New MP committed to serving all residents of far-flung riding

Brad Vis says a representative will be in Ashcroft/Cache Creek regularly to help constituents

Living Room Live makes music intimate and approachable

A second seriee of classical music house concerts will be in Ashcroft in January

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Most Read