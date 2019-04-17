France rebuffs Trump for suggesting ‘flying water tankers’ to fight Notre Dame fire

Trump’s advice was shut down in a series of tweets from the French interior ministry

U.S. President Donald Trump was promptly shut down by French officials after he tweeted unsolicited advice on how to fight the blaze on Monday at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The president, who’s notorious for his opinionated and scornful tweets, suggested fire crews use “flying water tankers” to hit the inferno, likely referring to the aircraft that drop water onto fires.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

France’s Ministry of the Interior later posted its own tweet, in apparent reply: “Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible Notre Dame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

#NotreDame @PompiersParis Le largage d'eau par avion sur ce type d'édifice pourrait en effet entraîner l'effondrement de l'intégralité de la structure.

Aux côtés des #sapeurspompiers qui font actuellement le maximum pour sauver #NotreDame. — Sécurité Civile Fr (@SecCivileFrance) April 15, 2019

It’s still unclear exactly what caused the fire, but officials have said they are investigating a possible link to a renovation project underway at the cathedral’s peak.

