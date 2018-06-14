Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

RCMP are issuing a gentle reminder about proper 911 use after a 12-year-old called to express their dislike of salad.

The Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday from a youth who said their guardian made a salad they didn’t like.

A second call was made to the emergency line shortly after to ask when police would be arriving, during which the child again expressed their dislike of salad.

Police say officers at the scene took the opportunity to speak to the child about their salad and also about when it’s appropriate to call 911.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says while “many can relate to the dislike of salad at times” the incident raises a more important issue for people of all ages.

He says the improper use of 911 ties up valuable resources and prevents first responders from “dealing with real emergencies.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen
Next story
You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Just Posted

Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

The club dramatically improved its standing at the recent Canada Open Karate Championship.

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

New Gold Rush Trail quest rolled out

Augmented reality quest goes from Vancouver to Barkerville and takes in more thn 200 missions.

New urgent primary care facility in Kamloops will serve entire region

Clinic at Royal Inland Hospital will relieve pressure on emergency department.

Local business favourites honoured at symposium

Participants in survey were asked to name favourite Gold Country eateries, markets, and more.

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Calls for better truck driver training after overpass crash blocks B.C. highway

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

Most Read