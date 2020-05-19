The puzzle, benefitting Food Banks Canada, is available beginning Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kraft Heinz Canada photo)

Heinz releases ‘ridiculously slow, all-red’ ketchup puzzle in Food Banks Canada fundraiser

COVID-19 social distancing protocols have allowed for many to pass the time with a puzzle or two

To pass the time during COVID-19, many British Columbians have rekindled their love for puzzles while others have been taken a turn or two at the calming game for the first time.

From portraits of dogs and kittens sitting in a bed of flowers to landscapes or collages of objects, each puzzle brings with it a unique test of one’s ingenuity and knowledge.

But this week, Kraft Heinz Canada – yes the condiments company – has released a rather saucy puzzle that is sure to trick even the most mastered puzzle solvers: a “ridiculously slow, all-red” ketchup puzzle.

Earlier this month, the company released the puzzle as a contest, with 57 people in 17 countries winning the exclusive board game.

More than 5,000 Canadians entered the contest, a spokesperson told Black Press Media, sparking the decision for the Kraft Heinz Company to sell the puzzles for a limited time with all profits from Canadian sails going to Food Banks Canada.

The game is available beginning Tuesday (May 19).

“We were blown away by the massive response to our Heinz-red Ketchup Puzzle with thousands of Canadians telling us who they would love to do this puzzle with,” Brian Neumann, senior brand manager, said in a statement.

“We wanted to find a way to give more Canadians the opportunity to get their hands on one, while also giving back, which is why all profits from the sale of the puzzle will go to support Food Banks Canada.”

The puzzle is 570 pieces. in “identical Heinz ketchup red.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Games and Toys

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown caught on camera

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Interior Health gives go-ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

Most Read