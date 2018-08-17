Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

She is one of Canada’s top stylists and she is coming to Black Press Media to share all of her fashion secrets, every Friday.

Starting this fall, Kim Appelt will give style tips and ideas to help you look your very best.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

She produces new videos every Thursday to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

But she isn’t just made for the stars. Appelt also does one-on-one personal styling. So if you really hate shopping for clothes, walking into stores or even buying online, she’s the stylist for you.

“I do all of the work. I’ll find your personal style, I take care of all the shopping, bring them to you, put your looks together.”

This summer, you may have caught Appelt on Cityline TV in Toronto, the Daytime Emmys, or even on Black Press Media’s sister magazine Boulevard.

While down in Los Angeles, this stylist got to walk the red carpet at the Daytime Emmys with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Kelowna mom also sits on the nominating committee for the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

Starting Sept. 7, Style by Kim XO will be the star of Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

Just Posted

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Flooding hits Cache Creek trailer park again

Residents say some easy steps could be taken to alleviate ongoing damage.

Closure of Steelhead fishery a blow to Spences Bridge

Decision to close the fishery comes after prediction of fewer than 200 returning fish in 2018.

Painting of Ashcroft fetches more than $200,000 at auction

A 1965 painting of the town by E. J. Hughes exceeded pre-auction estimate at recent sale.

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Most Read

  • Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

    Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida