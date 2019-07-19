‘Mr. Dressup’, Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

Other include rock band Triumph, architect Frank Gehry, and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier

The late “Mr. Dressup” children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, actor Will Arnett, and Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen are among the new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The class of 2019 was announced Thursday evening during an event that featured Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings performing together for the first time in a decade.

Organizers noted two more inductees will be revealed at a later date.

Other names on this year’s list include rock band Triumph, architect Frank Gehry, and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

The new inductees also include ”Dragons’ Den” entrepreneur and pizza-chain mogul Jim Treliving, and the late physician and basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith.

The annual walk of fame event honours accomplishments in fields including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy and social justice.

This year’s inductions will take place at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Nov. 23.

The show will broadcast in December on CTV.

“We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing inductees of the past 20 years,” Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
California city drops words like ‘manpower’ in push to be inclusive
Next story
Hobbiton in the Okanagan: Spend the night in the Halfling Hideaway

Just Posted

Federal Green Party leader visits Ashcroft

Elizabeth May was in town with Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Green Party nominee John Kidder

Historic Cornwall fire lookout to get some tender loving care

Volunteers are being sought for a work bee at the lookout in August

Ashcroft resident now in his 25th year of riding to raise funds for BC Lung Association

Wayne Chorneychuk once more getting ready to ride in the Bicycle Trek for Life and Breath

Wildfire smoke can pose serious health risks

Tips to help you stay safe during the smoky summer season

Communities in Bloom judges coming to Ashcroft

All are invited to a meet and greet, where prizes for best gardens and street will be presented

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study

Researchers found performance on key areas varies by province and territory

Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 26th ceremony in Penticton welcomed powerful figures both from on and off the ice

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

CRA program to help poor file taxes yields noticeable bump in people helped

Extra money allows volunteer-driven clinics to operate year-round

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

Most Read