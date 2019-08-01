MTV premiered at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1, 1981. (Bébéranol/Wikimedia Commons)

MTV premiered 38 years ago

Video Killed the Radio Star was the first video aired on the channel

The year was 1981 — shoulder pads were abundant and the bigger the hair, the better. This was also the year that MTV: MusicTelevision aired for the very first time.

The channel premiered on Aug. 1, 1981 at 12:01 a.m. First, footage from the launch of NASA’s first orbiter was played andthen, in a slightly robotic voice, co-creator John Lack said: “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.”

The MTV theme song then rang out over footage of the Apollo 11 moonwalk with the American flag replaced by the MTV logo.

The first video played on the channel was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles, followed by Styx, Rod Stewart andseveral other artists. With that, the 24-hour broadcasts had begun.

MTV’s early days consisted of music videos curated by their video jockeys — or VJs. Performers such as Duran Duran,Madonna and The Eurythmics had videos that were played on MTV regularly. Initially, the videos were basic, but as theprogram became more popular, more effort was put into the videos as recording studios recognized the value of promotingsingers though MTV.

READ ALSO: Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

Since its debut, MTV has introduced several TV shows, documentaries, public service campaigns, news and the MTV MusicVideo Awards. MTV had a reputation for pushing boundaries by touching on topics such as safe sex and playing music videosthat some considered to be risque.

Now, MTV’s content is mostly drama, comedy and reality TV, but the MTV Music Video Awards still take place annually andstaple segments such as Unplugged have remained albeit inconsistently.

According to Bell Media, there are 63 MTV-branded channels worldwide.

sig

Previous story
Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Just Posted

Cache Creek firefighters welcome new engine

The fire department has taken early delivery of its brand new primary fire engine

Drag race organizer says council’s requests have been met

Second drag race event scheduled at Campbell Hill in late August

Federal government will not list Steelhead under Species at Risk Act

Decision goes against recommendation made last year

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP to run again in upcoming election

Jati Sidhu will once again represent the Liberal Party when voters go to the polls

Local News Briefs: Walk like an Egyptian

A special Egypt-themed event at the Ashcroft HUB, Miracle Treat Day, a mine tour, and more

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Northern residents out of work from sawmill sale voice uncertainty about future

A job fair was held at Kwah Hall in Fort St. James on July 31 to help workers transition to other jobs

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

Employee relocation efforts still in the works as Chasm Sawmill approaches September shutdown

West Fraser ‘trying to retain everybody that’s willing to transfer to another division’

Most Read