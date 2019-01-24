Luc Lucubus - Facebook

Naked snow sculptures appear on streets of B.C. city

Warning: Naked body art in article

These snowmen and women have a bit more going on than coal for eyes and a carrot for a nose, in fact they don’t have heads at all but are equipped with other traits.

After Wednesday’s dump of snow, a man known around Kelowna’s downtown for his wire-art trees, took to sculpting the white stuff into something a little more interesting than the slush it might have been destined for.

READ MORE: West Kelowna woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

Alian sculpted the snow into various naked body forms and placed them along Bernard Avenue.

The snow art is gaining a lot of attention from passersby and social media.

According to Facebook, Alian did the sculpting himself all by hand.

What do you think of downtown Kelowna’s latest art installation?

