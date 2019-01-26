Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Han, Luke and Leia were born last October

Three otter pups named after Star Wars characters have made their public debut at the Kansas City Zoo. Han, Luke and Leia were born last October and first had to learn to swim before going on display.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No winning ticket in latest $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to Cache Creek fire department; still has $80,000 yet to be designated

Suspect arrested in connection with Merritt-area church fires

Four churches were the target of an arsonist last week, with one completely destroyed

Ashcroft council debates hot tub replacement, snow clearing, and more

Two big-dollar items on recent council agenda

Bus company gets extension on regional routes

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service has until end of February to get buses on the road

RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

BREAKING: John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Han, Luke and Leia were born last October

B.C. byelection tests NDP’s slim minority as provincial focus on Nanaimo

Byelections in B.C. don’t often favour sitting governments, voters tend to stay home

Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased

No winning ticket in latest $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket that matched six-out-of-seven numbers won $300,000

Canadian man found guilty of sexually assaulting wife under threat of deportation

He was found not guilty on five other charges — one of assault and two each of sexual assault and extortion

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Most Read