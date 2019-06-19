Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

A pair of B.C. cities have cracked Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist” for Canada.

Abbotsford and Kelowna were ranked second and 12th respectively as the hottest spot for cheaters in Canada by Ashley Madison.

The world’s leading married dating website recently released its “cheating hotlist” ranking the top 15 Canadian cities for infidelity, and Abbotsford was only behind Guelph, Ont.

Abbotsford edged out Oshawa, Ont., which was ranked third. The top five also includes Barrie, Ont. and Hamilton, Ont.

Kelowna is the only other B.C. city on the list, and it ranked 12th in the country. Edmonton, Whitehorse and Yellowknife were the other cities east of Ontario.

The list was compiled by using data from last year’s summer signups to the website, which is known as the original destination for married dating and the global leader for affairs. AshleyMadison.com claims it has registered more than 60 million member accounts worldwide since 2002.

“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere,” stated Isabella Mise, director of communications for Ashley Madison in a press release.

The Infidelity Hotlist (Ashley Madison Signups per Capita)

• Guelph, Ontario

• Abbotsford, British Columbia

• Oshawa, Ontario

• Barrie, Ontario

• Hamilton, Ontario

• Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

• Whitehorse, Yukon

• St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

• Kingston, Ontario

• Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

• St. Catharines – Niagara, Ontario

• Kelowna, British Columbia

• Fredericton, New Brunswick

• Edmonton, Alberta

• Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Those interested in learning more about the survey, or *ahem* the website in general can visit ashleymadison.com.

