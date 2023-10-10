Pamela Anderson makes bare-faced appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Ladysmith celebrity goes without makeup, says there is beauty in self-acceptance and imperfection

Model and actor and Ladysmith resident Pamela Anderson ditched the makeup and embraced her natural look at Paris Fashion Week.

From Sept. 25-Oct. 3, celebrities, models, and designers gathered in Paris to highlight the best in modern fashion, and the former Baywatch star had spectators floored at the Sept. 28 Isabel Marant show.

“An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes,” Anderson posted on Instagram. “There is beauty in self-acceptance, imperfection and love.”

Fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to praise Anderson, saying “the natural beauty revolution has officially begun. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Anderson also attended the Victoria Beckham and the Vivienne Westwood fashion shows. Beckham posted on Instagram that Anderson was one of her “muses” and said she looked “amazing” posing for a magazine shoot in a lilac dress that was part of Beckham’s spring-summer collection.



