Outside the front Prince Charles Secondary School, (Photo: Robert Wisla)

PHOTOS: Creston school erects Class of 2020 banners after COVID-19 disrupts graduation

Massive banners show off Crestons graduates

Prince Charles Secondary School’s 2020 graduating class celebrated its convocation June 1 in an unorthodox manner. As the students arrived at the school they were greeted by massive banners hanging at the front of the building featuring the images of each grad.

Outside of Prince Charles Secondary was strewn with pictures of the grad class for all to see. (Photo: Robert Wisla)

Since provincial health orders limit public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies were not possible in the traditional manner.

Teachers Brooke Douma and Mary Radonic came up with the idea of the large banner to make the occasion as memorable as possible for the graduating class.

“They were thrilled,” Radonic said. “We had kept it a secret and our principal, Mr. Scott Cobbe, worked hard to ensure our CUPE ground staff would be available to hang the banners this morning before the first group of students arrived.

“Parents and other family members, too, were equally happy to have another indicator of their student’s achievement on display and actively took photos with the banners all day.”

Each of the 98 students took their turn parading from one end of the school to the other via the gymnasium, where graduation gowns were donned. Pylons marked the distance for students to stand apart from each other. They then went through the theatre where diplomas were bestowed by a staff member and pictures taken.

Each graduate took turns signing a Class of 2020 sign before coming out to the front of the building underneath their banner faces.

Graduate Devon Bradford is looking forward to the future, despite how bad things look right now. “I’m headed to Lethbridge to study at the college to become a conservation officer.”

The class was divided on which direction they would head now that they have earned their diplomas. Evans Daybell-Chambers plans to study music and technology in Nelson.

Valedictorian Anna Knudsen was disappointed about not being able to give her speech in front of the class, but felt that the school did a great job organizing the ceremony.

“It’s an honour to be valedictorian, but of course, it was a huge disappointment not to be able to speak in front of my class as a whole. It took away the ability to be personal and directly speak to my classmates. That being said, PCSS did a great job organizing the ceremony, and I’m sure that Cami Kepke will edit a video we’ll all hold close to our hearts for the rest of our lives.”

The graduation event was recorded and will be produced into a YouTube video as a lasting memory of the celebration.

Graduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Just Posted

Cariboo ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Ashcroft food bank benefits from donation as demand increases

Community Futures Thompson Country provides much-needed cash donation

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

Public will have input on changes to interior of Ashcroft Library

Local libraries also offering new takeout service as they work toward reopening

BC SPCA team helps discover new feline virus after outbreak at Quesnel shelter

Fechavirus is a kind of parvovirus, which makes cats and kittens very sick

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Most Read