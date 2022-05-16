A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Life-size, hand-needle-felted bust to greet Prince of Wales in St. John’s, N.L.

The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada tomorrow: his own “woolly doppelgänger.”

Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John’s, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that’s not even the “pièce de résistance” of the prince’s woolly welcome.

Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.

Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals’ faces.

Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double’s creation, and she’s excited to see his real-life counterpart’s face when the two meet.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Royal family

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to nurses

Just Posted

An old burn pile was reignited near the Westwold landfill and discovered May 1, 2022. (Patrick Green photo)
Woman charged in connection with multiple wildfires east of Kamloops

A promotional commercial for ATCO was filmed showing two girls walking through the fire-ravaged streets of Lytton, though portions of the commercial were also filmed in Ashcroft. (ATCO/YouTube)
Not walking on sunshine: Commercial filmed in fire-ravaged Lytton sparks outrage

A map shows proposed changes to federal ridings in southern B.C., including the new riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Lytton, which would include Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Lillooet, Barriere, Clearwater, and most of the City of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission)
New federal riding would see big change for local communities

The Village of Ashcroft’s economic development and tourism coordinator Margaret Moreira was honoured that her ‘Experience Ashcroft’ Pocket Guide won a BC Economic Development Association Award. (Photo credit: Maike Mayden)
Experience Ashcroft guide wins economic development award